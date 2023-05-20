Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Booth, former Australian cricket captain, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Former Australian Test captain Brian Booth has passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of being an immensely respected and admired player. Cricket Australia has mourned his loss and paid tribute to his contributions to the sport of cricket.

Early Life and Career

Booth was born on 8th October 1933 in Sydney, Australia. He began his cricketing career with New South Wales in 1952 and soon established himself as a reliable middle-order batsman. In 1961, he was selected for the Australian Test team and went on to play 29 Tests for his country.

Career Highlights

One of Booth’s most memorable performances came in the 1964-65 Ashes series when he scored 169 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This innings helped Australia win the match by an innings and 93 runs, and Booth was named Man of the Match.

Booth also captained Australia in two Tests during the 1965-66 Ashes series when Bob Simpson was unavailable. Although Australia lost both matches, Booth’s leadership skills were highly praised by his teammates and cricket experts.

Retirement and Post-Cricket Life

Booth retired from cricket in 1969 and went on to become a successful businessman. He remained involved in the sport as a coach and administrator, serving as the chairman of selectors for New South Wales and as a member of the Australian Cricket Board.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Booth’s passing, tributes have poured in from the cricketing fraternity. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley paid tribute to Booth, saying, “Brian Booth was an immensely respected and admired player who made significant contributions to Australian cricket both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed.”

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor also paid tribute, saying, “Brian Booth was a wonderful cricketer and an even better person. He was a great ambassador for the sport and will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him.”

Conclusion

Brian Booth’s passing is a loss to the cricketing world, but his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten. His performances on the field and his leadership skills are an inspiration to young cricketers, and his legacy will continue to live on. Rest in peace, Brian Booth.

