Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Flood Passes Away in Toronto – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Flood Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Sports Enthusiast and Generous Friend

On March 29, 2022, Brian Patrick Flood passed away at the age of 58, leaving behind a legacy of love, generosity, and passion for sports. Brian was born on July 9, 1963, to James and Margaret Flood and grew up in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He received his high school diploma from Rolling Meadows in 1981 and went on to become a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

A Life Devoted to Sports

Brian Flood was a huge fan of all kinds of sports, but his favorites were the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed playing billiards, darts, and the World Series of Poker. Brian never missed a chance to play a round of spades with his friends and was always up for a friendly competition.

A Life of Celebration

Brian was known for being the life of the party and had a passion for live performances and music. He was a trustworthy and rugged guy who was also quite generous, living life on his own terms. He had a deep love and commitment to his father, as well as his friends and family. Brian’s catchphrase was, “Light one up, crack one open, put your feet up, and cheers!” and he always made sure everyone was having a good time.

A Cherished Family Member and Friend

Brian Flood was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James Flood and Margaret “Peggy” (née Courtney) Flood; his beloved aunt Maura “the late Sean” Riordan; his beloved aunt Breda “Peggy” Courtney; and his beloved niece Molly Gorman. He is survived by his sisters, Yvonne (Gary) Thommes (née Flood), Courtney (Bill Braunshausen) Finn (nee Flood), and Sheila (Jeff) Gorman (formerly Flood); his nieces and nephews, Michael Finn, Meghan Thommes, Caille Thommes, Amanda Braunshausen, Zachary Gorman, Ryan Thommes, Loghan Gorman, and Rowan Gorman; and his great-niece, Emma Blank.

Brian Flood was also a cherished friend to many people who will miss him greatly. He had a golden heart and always put others first.

A Final Farewell

Brian Flood’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community. He will be remembered as a sports enthusiast, a generous friend, and a life of celebration. May he rest in eternal peace with our Lord.

Brian Flood obituary Toronto Brian Flood death cause Recent obits Brian Flood Toronto Ontario obituaries Canadian death announcements

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Brian Flood Obituary Toronto Ontario, Brian Flood Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/