Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Knipscheer Passes Away in Ft. Wayne – Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brian Knipscheer: A Life Well-Lived

The news of Brian Knipscheer’s passing has left his loved ones and the Fort Wayne community in shock and mourning. At only 50 years old, Brian’s life was cut short on May 16, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne has confirmed the details of his passing and shared the arrangements for his memorial services.

Visitation and Recitation of the Rosary

On May 23, 2023, the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, located at 3500 Lake Avenue, will host a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Brian’s family and friends are invited to pay their respects to him during this time. At 7:00 p.m., a recitation of the rosary will take place at the funeral home. This is a time for prayer and reflection on Brian’s life and the memories he left behind.

Mass of Christian Burial

The next day, May 24, 2023, the visitation will continue at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, located at 7215 St. Joe Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be conducted at the church at 11:00 a.m. This service is a celebration of Brian’s life and his faith. It is a time to honor his memory and find comfort in the support of loved ones.

Laying to Rest

Following the Mass of Christian Burial, Brian’s body will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery (Fort Wayne) at 12:15 p.m. Located at 3500 Lake Avenue, this is where Brian’s physical remains will be interred. This is a solemn moment, as Brian’s loved ones say their final goodbyes to him.

Remembering Brian’s Life

Brian Knipscheer was a beloved member of the Fort Wayne community. He touched the lives of many people through his work and his personal relationships. As his loved ones mourn his passing, they also celebrate his life and the memories they shared with him.

Brian was a man of faith, and his devotion to God was evident in everything he did. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, where he found comfort and support in his community. His faith guided him throughout his life, and it was an important part of who he was.

Brian was also a dedicated employee and a respected member of the business community. He worked for many years in the finance industry, where his expertise and professionalism earned him the trust and admiration of his colleagues and clients. Brian was known for his integrity and his commitment to excellence.

But above all, Brian was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a loyal friend. He cherished his family and his friendships, and he was always there for those who needed him. Brian had a kind and generous spirit, and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In the wake of Brian’s passing, his loved ones are comforted by the memories they shared with him. They take solace in the knowledge that he is at peace and that he is reunited with those who went before him. While his physical presence may be gone, his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. Brian’s life was well-lived, and he will always be remembered with love and admiration.

1. Brian Knipscheer funeral arrangements

2. Brian Knipscheer life and legacy

3. Brian Knipscheer memorial service details

4. Brian Knipscheer family and friends tributes

5. Brian Knipscheer obituary condolences

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Brian Knipscheer Obituary Ft. Wayne IN, Brian Knipscheer Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/