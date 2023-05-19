Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Oldroyd Passes Away: Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Oldroyd Obituary, Death

Brian Rodney Oldroyd, who we refer to as “our gentle giant,” was born on March 30, 1982 in Payson, Utah. His parents, Rodney Herbert and Christine Child Oldroyd, were his parents. On May 2, 2023, he lost his battle with metastatic melanoma, which took his life at the age of 41.

Early Life and Education

Brian spent his childhood in Springville, Utah, where he also received his education and ultimately earned his high school diploma in the year 2000.

Professional Life and Family

Following his service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Florida Tallahassee Mission, Brian attended Southern Utah University and received his degree there. Kelsey Cahoon, his future wife and ideal partner, was the one he ended up meeting here. On May 9, 2008, they were encased in an eternal seal in the LDS temple in Las Vegas. They made the trip to San Jose, California together, and it was there that Brian attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and received his doctoral degree.

He moved back to Springville, Utah, as quickly as he could in order to fulfil his want to be near his family, the mountains, and his cherished Art City Days celebration. In Spanish Fork, where he started his practise known as Oldroyd Chiropractic, he discovered a tremendous deal of joy and fulfilment in serving his patients and forming connections that would last a lifetime. The wonderful sons Stetson (11), Tanner (9), Bridger (7), and Brooks (3) have joined Brian and Kelsey’s household since the couple first started their family.

Family was the most important thing in the world to Brian, and being a devoted husband and doting father was his most treasured role in this life. Although Brian worked as a chiropractor for a living, his true passion was hunting. As a nature lover and avid outdoorsman, he taught in his sons the same appreciation and reverence for the natural world. The most exciting activity for him was shed hunting, which he did with his brother Mitch and some of their other friends. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting, but shed hunting provided the most excitement. His life revolved around sports, whether he was cheering on his sons at their games, playing basketball with his buddies, or spending time with his family and friends to watch a major sporting event. His warm embraces, clever sense of humour, and infectious grin will be sorely missed for the rest of our lives.

Conclusion

Brian Oldroyd was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exemplary member of his community. He lived his life with passion, purpose, and a deep appreciation for the natural world. His impact on those around him will be felt for generations to come, and his memory will continue to inspire us all to live our lives with the same sense of joy and purpose that he embodied every day.

1. Brian Oldroyd death

2. Brian Oldroyd obituary

3. Brian Oldroyd passed away

4. Brian Oldroyd cause of death

5. Brian Oldroyd obituary prayers

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Brian Oldroyd Obituary, Brian Oldroyd Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/