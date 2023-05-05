Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Steever Remembered, Family Grieves Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Steever Obituary, Death – Fundraiser for the Steever Family

Our names are Dayna and Ellie, and with the Steever family’s permission, we are helping to manage the GoFundMe account set up in their honor.

As a result of the sudden loss of our dear friend Brian Steever, we have decided to hold a fundraiser. He will be remembered by his wife and their two lovely children.

Financial Obligations

Given the sudden nature of everything that has transpired, it is certain that the family will face unanticipated increases in their financial obligations.

During this extremely trying time, we want to do everything in our power to help ease the strain on you and your family. Because we know that the enormous hockey family that Brian was a part of will want to do whatever they can to lend a hand to the family in any way they can, we are extremely grateful for any and all donations. I am grateful to you for both your consideration and your contribution.

Brian Steever’s Legacy

Brian Steever was a beloved member of the hockey community. His passion for the sport was infectious, and he was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others. He was a great coach and mentor to many young players, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

We hope that this fundraiser can help to honor Brian’s memory and support his family during this difficult time. We thank you in advance for your generosity and support.

How to Donate

If you would like to make a donation to the Steever family, you can do so through the GoFundMe page that has been set up in their honor. Any amount, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your support during this difficult time.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Brian Steever Obituary, Family Mourns Brian Steever Death – obituary note/