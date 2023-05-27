Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bride Dies in House Fire on Wedding Day at 19

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a Bride-To-Be in a House Fire: Cause of Death Smoke Inhalation

A young woman from Wisconsin, Paige Ruddy, passed away in a house fire on May 23, 2022, just a few hours before her wedding ceremony. The 19-year-old was sleeping on the second floor of a house in Reedsburg when the fire broke out, causing her to suffer from fatal smoke inhalation that led to a brain hemorrhage. Although Paige had already exchanged vows with her fiancé, Logan Mitchell-Carter, they were planning to have a small ceremony with family and friends at the Sauk County Courthouse the next day. However, Paige’s life was tragically cut short, and her family was devastated by the news of her passing.

The house where the couple was staying belonged to Logan’s grandparents and reportedly lacked any working smoke detectors. The Sauk County Coroner’s office confirmed that the cause of Paige’s death was smoke inhalation. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the police suspect no foul play. Three other people who were in the house at the time of the fire managed to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene at around 4 am.

Paige was described as a precious human being who brought joy and positivity to everyone around her. Her aunt told NBC 15 that she was a presence that people never knew they needed in their lives, but always did. Paige was a hardworking individual who had just graduated from Reedsburg Area High School in June 2022 and was planning to enroll in a Vet Tech program at Madison Area Technical College in the fall.

Paige’s tragic death has left her family and friends devastated and in need of support. They have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical and funeral expenses. The page describes Paige as someone full of life, always ready to help anyone with anything, and an absolute joy to be around. The outpouring of love and support on the page is a testament to the impact that Paige had on the people around her.

This tragedy highlights the importance of having working smoke detectors in every home. Smoke inhalation is a common cause of death in house fires, and early detection can save lives. Paige’s death is a reminder that we should always prioritize safety in our homes and take the necessary precautions to prevent tragedies like this from happening.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Paige Ruddy has left her family and friends heartbroken. Her passing just a few hours before her wedding ceremony is a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away. The cause of her death, smoke inhalation, underscores the importance of having working smoke detectors in every home. Paige’s memory will live on through the love and support of those who knew her, and her legacy will inspire others to live life to the fullest and prioritize safety in their homes.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :19-Year-Old US Bride Dies On Wedding Day After Being Trapped In House Fire/