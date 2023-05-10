Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brighton College Teacher Honored After Losing Battle with Motor Neurone Disease

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Peter Bellenger: Honoring a Brilliant Teacher and Friend

Peter Bellenger was a beloved teacher at Brighton College who passed away at the age of 48 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016. His legacy lives on through the Peter Bellenger School of Chemistry, named in his honor, and through the efforts of his friends and colleagues who are raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A Powerful Inspiration

Steve Marshall-Taylor, the head of senior school at Brighton College, remembers Peter as a “powerful inspiration” to pupils, staff, and parents. He describes Peter as a brilliant teacher, a wonderful friend, and one of the most caring and humble people he has known.

As Peter’s condition progressed, he continued to demonstrate remarkable strength and resilience, modeling the importance of vulnerability and asking for help when we need it. His smile and sense of humor remained with him until the end, and he is dearly missed by all who knew him.

The Peter Bellenger Challenge

To honor Peter’s memory and raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, some of his ex-crewmates, friends, and teaching colleagues are teaming up to row 100 kilometers. The team will set off from Henley rowing course and finish at the New College Boat Club in Oxford, where Peter’s sister and parents will be waiting to cheer them on.

The rowers aim to raise £100,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which works to improve access to care, research, and campaigning for those affected by the condition. The crowdfunder has already raised over £55,000, with donations still pouring in.

A Generous Spirit

One of “Pete’s team” preparing for the endurance event describes Peter as no ordinary friend, putting the needs of others before his own. Even as his own needs grew and motor neurone disease diminished his capacity to support others, his generosity and kind spirit never wavered.

Peter’s wisdom, faith, and courage inspired those around him to lead better, kinder lives. Through the Peter Bellenger Challenge, his legacy lives on, inspiring others to come together, support one another, and make a difference in the world.

Donate Today

You can support the Peter Bellenger Challenge by donating at https://petebellengerchallenge.muchloved.com/. Every donation helps bring us one step closer to our goal of £100,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Together, we can honor Peter’s memory and make a difference in the lives of those affected by motor neurone disease.

News Source : Daniel Green

Source Link :Tributes to Brighton College teacher who died of motor neurone disase/