Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brisbane Weatherman Ray Wilkie Dies: Death Cause & Prayers

Remembering Ray Wilkie: A Tribute to a Meteorologist and Television Icon

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ray Wilkie, a beloved figure in the world of meteorology and television. Ray passed away on Thursday night at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

From the Bureau of Meteorology to Television

Ray’s career in meteorology began long before he ever appeared on television. He worked for the Bureau of Meteorology for many years, serving as the regional director in Darwin during the devastating Cyclone Tracy in 1974. His expertise and dedication in this field were second to none, and he became a respected figure among his colleagues.

But it was Ray’s transition to television that truly made him a household name. From January 28, 1985 to 1999 (the exact date is unknown), Ray graced the screens of TVQ as their weatherman. His knowledge and charisma made him an instant hit with viewers, and he soon became a beloved icon in the world of Australian television.

A Inspiration to Others

Ray’s success on television was not just limited to his own work. His influence inspired others, such as Tony Auden, to make the switch from the Bureau of Meteorology to television. Tony, who joined Seven in 2014, credits Ray’s success as a key factor in his own decision to pursue a career in television.

Ray’s impact on the world of meteorology and television will not be forgotten. He was a trailblazer in his field, paving the way for others to follow in his footsteps. His passion for weather and his dedication to his craft will continue to inspire generations to come.

A Legacy That Lives On

For many Brisbanites, Ray’s legacy lives on in his book “Ray Wilkie’s Australian Weather”. Produced during World Expo 88, the book was a huge success and went on to have a second print run a year later. It provides a fascinating account of Ray’s experiences during Cyclone Tracy, and is still a beloved piece of Australian literature.

Ray’s passing is a loss not just to his family and friends, but to the entire Australian community. His impact on the world of meteorology and television will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of Australians to follow in his footsteps.

Conclusion

Ray Wilkie was a true icon in the world of meteorology and television. His passion for weather and his dedication to his craft made him a beloved figure among his colleagues and viewers alike. We mourn his passing, but we also celebrate his life and the impact he had on our community. Rest in peace, Ray.

