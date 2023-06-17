Dead – Death – Obituary News : British Actress and Parliamentarian Glenda Jackson Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson, a Two-Time Oscar and Emmy Winner, Passes Away at 87

Glenda Jackson, a renowned actress and former member of Parliament, passed away on March 31, 2021, at the age of 87. Her agent confirmed the news and stated that she died peacefully at her London home after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Jackson was a two-time Oscar and Emmy winner, known for her remarkable performances on stage and screen. She left acting in 1992 to pursue a career in politics and returned to the stage in 2018, winning a Tony Award for her performance in the play “Three Tall Women.”

Jackson was born in London to working-class parents and began her acting career in the 1960s. She quickly rose to prominence, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 1969, she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film “Women in Love.” The film included a controversial nude wrestling scene that sparked controversy but also helped to solidify Jackson’s reputation as a talented and fearless actress.

In 1973, Jackson won her second Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film “A Touch of Class.” She also won two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in a BBC miniseries. Her success in both film and television cemented her place as one of the greatest actresses of her generation.

In 1992, Jackson retired from acting to pursue a career in politics. She was elected to the House of Commons as a member of the Labour Party, representing the constituency of Hampstead and Highgate. During her time in Parliament, she became known for her left-leaning politics and her outspoken criticism of then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Even in death, Jackson did not hesitate to criticize Thatcher, delivering a fiery anti-Thatcher speech in the chamber in 2013.

After retiring from politics, Jackson returned to acting and continued to receive critical acclaim for her performances. In 2018, she won a Tony Award for her role in the play “Three Tall Women,” marking her first Tony win after being nominated for her Broadway debut in 1966. She also appeared in a Broadway production of “King Lear” and continued to work in film and television.

Jackson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to her fans around the world. She will be remembered for her exceptional talent, her fearless performances, and her contributions to both the arts and politics. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and activists for years to come.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Glenda Jackson, Multiple Oscar- and Emmy-Winning British Actress Who Served in Parliament, Dies at 87/