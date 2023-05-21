Dead – Death – Obituary News : British author Martin Amis passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Influential British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73

Renowned British author Martin Amis passed away at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, after battling esophageal cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wiley, and his publisher, Vintage Books.

Amis was a literary giant and a leading celebrity in the literary world. He penned 15 novels, non-fiction works, short stories, screenplays, and a memoir throughout his 40-year career. His novels, including “Money,” “The Information,” and “London Fields,” are considered to be defining works of British life in the late 20th century.

Legacy

Amis’s U.K. editor, Michal Shavit, stated in a press release that Amis was an important and formative writer for many readers and writers over the past 50 years. His books will stand the test of time, as he has become one of the greatest writers of his time, alongside celebrated authors such as Saul Bellow, John Updike, and Vladimir Nabokov.

Several of Amis’s books have been adapted for films, including his debut novel, “The Rachel Papers.” The film adaptation of his 2014 novel, “The Zone of Interest,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to rave reviews. It tells the story of a senior Nazi military officer’s family who lives next door to Auschwitz.

Controversy

Amis was no stranger to controversy. He was accused of Islamophobia for his comments in an interview and advocated for euthanasia booths to handle the UK’s aging population.

Early Life and Career

Martin Amis was born in Oxford, England, in 1949, and graduated from Oxford University with a degree in English literature. He attended schools in the UK, Spain, and the US. His father, Kingsley Amis, was also a renowned British novelist who achieved fame in the 1950s with his novel, “Lucky Jim.”

Despite his father’s success, Martin Amis’s writing style was considered modernist and not to his father’s liking. In a 2000 interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Amis said his father discouraged him from pursuing a literary career.

Amis left a profound impact on the literary world, and his wicked intelligence, dark humor, and glorious prose will be missed.

News Source : Chloe Veltman

Source Link :Martin Amis, British author of era-defining novels, dies at 73/