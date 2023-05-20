Dead – Death – Obituary News : British author Martin Amis passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Influential British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73

The literary world is in mourning as news of the death of Martin Amis spreads. The influential British author died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, on Saturday at the age of 73. His agent, Andrew Wiley, and publisher, Vintage Books, confirmed his passing.

A Career Spanning More Than 40 Years

During his career, Amis became one of the world’s leading literary celebrities, known best for novels including Money, The Information, and London Fields that came to define British life in the late 20th century. He published 15 novels, a memoir, short stories, screenplays, and works of non-fiction.

Many of his titles, including his debut novel, 1973’s The Rachel Papers, which he wrote while working as an editorial assistant at The Times Literary Supplement, were adapted for the screen. The film version of his 2014 novel The Zone of Interest premiered only on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews. The film tells the story of a senior Nazi military officer’s family who live next door to Auschwitz.

A Singular Voice

\”Martin Amis’s work was as singular as his voice — that wicked intelligence, the darkest of humor, and such glorious prose,\” said Oscar Villalon, editor of the literary journal ZYZZYVA and former San Francisco Chronicle books editor. \”But it was how he scoped the corruption of contemporary life — indeed, how he unpacked the evil of the 20th century — that gives his work an urgency that will remain potent.\”

Controversial Views

In his later years, Amis sparked controversy for his views. He was accused of Islamophobia over comments in an interview. He advocated for euthanasia booths as a way to handle the U.K.’s aging population.

A Literary Legacy

Amis was the son of another renowned British novelist, Kingsley Amis. He was born in 1949 in Oxford, England, and attended schools in the U.K., Spain, and the U.S. before graduating from Oxford University with a degree in English literature.

The British literary establishment often compared the father with the son, much to the son’s consternation. In a 2000 interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Amis said his father, who rocketed to fame in the 1950s with his novel Lucky Jim, discouraged him from pursuing a literary career and wasn’t a fan of his \”modernist\” writing style.

A World Without Martin Amis

\”It’s hard to imagine a world without Martin Amis in it,\” said his U.K. editor Michal Shavit in a statement shared with NPR. \”He has been so important and formative for so many readers and writers over the last half century. Every time he published a new book, it was an event. He will be remembered as one of the greatest writers of his time, and his books will stand the test of time alongside some of his favorite writers: Saul Bellow, John Updike, and Vladimir Nabokov.\”

A Discomfort with Fame

In a 2012 interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition, Amis shared his discomfort with being famous. \”I don’t see the glory of fame,\” Amis told host Linda Wertheimer. \”And I can’t imagine why people covet it.\”

The literary world has lost a giant, but Amis’s books will continue to inspire and captivate readers for generations to come.

1. Martin Amis novels

2. Martin Amis literary legacy

3. Martin Amis biography

4. Martin Amis literary style

5. Martin Amis cultural impact

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Martin Amis, British author of era-defining novels, dies at 73/