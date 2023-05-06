Dead – Death – Obituary News : British musician Linda Lewis passes away at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Linda Lewis: The British Singer-Songwriter with a Five-Octave Vocal Range

On Wednesday, the music industry lost an iconic figure as Linda Lewis, the English singer-songwriter with a stunning five-octave vocal range, passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by her sister Dee Lewis Clay on Instagram. The cause of death was not disclosed.

From Acting to Music

Before her music career took off, Lewis started out as an actor who attended theater school and appeared in movies such as “A Taste of Honey” (1961) and the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964). However, her passion for music eventually led her to explore a career in this field.

Chart-Topping Success

After playing the inaugural Glastonbury Festival in 1970, the self-taught guitarist and keyboardist’s music repeatedly climbed the charts. Her greatest hits also include “It’s In His Kiss” — a disco rendition of “The Shoop Song.”

In addition to collaborating with David Bowie on his sixth studio album, “Aladdin Sane,” Lewis also collaborated with Rod Stewart, Jamiroquai, Joan Armatrading, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

A Personal Tribute

Fans and fellow musicians alike paid tribute to the late singer. Yusuf/Cat Stevens tweeted, “I’m so sorry to hear of Linda Lewis passing. She was a good soul-friend and fine artist. Her flat on Hampstead Way was a regular home for artists and musicians in the 70’s. Linda became my personal support act during the ‘Bamboozle Tour’ of 1974, and traveled with our troupe all over the world, up to Japan. What a voice! Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of our earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden. And I am so glad to know she entered Islam a couple of years ago at Peter Sanders’ house, at the hand of a beautiful spiritual Shaikh from Gambia, Muhammad Al Jilani. God grant her eternal love and peace in the ever-blossoming garden, where her heart belongs.”

Legacy and Impact

Linda Lewis may have passed on, but her music and legacy will continue to live on. As a pioneering artist with a unique vocal range and style, she has inspired numerous musicians and has left an indelible mark on the industry. Her passing is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing the gifts that we are blessed with.

Rest in peace, Linda Lewis.

News Source : The Victoria Advocate

Source Link :Linda Lewis, British singer and guitarist, dies at 72 |/