Dead – Death – Obituary News : British novelist, 73, investigated after passing

Martin Amis, British Novelist and Influential Literary Figure, Passes Away at 73 Due to Esophagus Cancer

The literary world mourns the loss of Martin Amis, a celebrated British novelist, who passed away at the age of 73 due to esophagus cancer. Amis is survived by his two daughters and a grandson and was married twice to Antonia Philips and Isabel Fonseca. He was known for his sharp wit and provocative storytelling, often inspiring readers with his works such as Money and London Fields.

Throughout his career, which spanned decades, Amis published more than 15 novels, a memoir, and many nonfiction essays and short stories. He was also a professor of creative writing at the University of Manchester until 2011. Born in Oxford, Amis completed his education at Bishop Gore School, Cambridgeshire High School for Boys, and Princeton, New Jersey.

Amis was the son of Sir Kingsley William Amis, who was also a celebrated novelist and poet. Martin often claimed that he was inspired to write only after seeing his father, who coincidentally passed away at the age of 73 in London in 1995.

Social media users have been mourning Amis’s death and sharing tributes to the late novelist. Many have shared their favorite quotes and passages from his works, while others praised his influence on the British literary scene. Amis was also the recipient of multiple awards, including the Somerset Maugham Award for his debut novel, The Rachel Papers, in 1973 and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir Experience.

The family has not yet revealed details about Amis’s funeral and memorial service. However, his legacy as an influential literary figure and his impact on readers around the world will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

