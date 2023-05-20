Dead – Death – Obituary News : British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin Amis, British Novelist Known for Witty and Dark Humor, Dies at 73

The literary world is mourning the loss of Martin Amis, a British novelist known for his sharp wit and dark humor. Amis passed away on Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, at the age of 73, after a battle with esophageal cancer.

A Prolific Writing Career

During his prolific writing career, Amis penned 15 novels, including “Money” (1984) and “London Fields” (1989), which were both adapted for the big screen. He also wrote seven nonfiction books and two story collections.

His work often explored the seedy underbelly of society, with a focus on the vices and flaws of his characters. However, he once told The New York Times Book Review that he wanted “to create a high style to describe low things.”

Despite the controversial nature of some of his work, Amis was widely acclaimed and recognized for his contributions to the literary world. Time Magazine named “Money” as one of “the 100 best English-language novels published since 1923.”

A Life of Travel and Writing

Martin Amis was born in Oxford, England, in 1949, and grew up traveling the world with his family due to his father’s work. He graduated from Exeter College at Oxford in 1971 and went on to work a series of editorial jobs in London.

His father, Kingsley Amis, was also a novelist, and Martin followed in his footsteps. However, the two often had a tumultuous relationship.

Amis’ first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” was published in 1973, followed by “Dead Babies” in 1975. However, it was “Money” that brought him critical acclaim and cemented his place in the literary world.

A Controversial Figure

Despite his success as a writer, Amis was often a controversial figure, both in his personal life and in his public statements.

He was married twice in his lifetime, first to Antonia Phillips, with whom he had two sons, and later to writer Isabel Fonseca, with whom he had two daughters.

The tabloids often speculated about his personal life, and he was skewered for his controversial remarks on topics such as Islam and feminism.

A Legacy of Literature

Despite the controversies that surrounded him, Martin Amis will be remembered as a prolific and influential writer, whose wit and dark humor left a lasting impression on the literary world.

His latest work, “Inside Story” (2020), was a “novelized autobiography,” which included writing tips and memories from his literary career.

Amis is survived by his brother, James Boyd, his wife Isabel Fonseca, his four children, and four grandchildren.

