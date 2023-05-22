Dead – Death – Obituary News : British novelist’s cause of death investigated at age 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Martin Amis: A Literary Giant

The literary world mourns the loss of a brilliant mind as news of Martin Amis’ passing spreads across social media platforms. The renowned author, known for his sharp wit and provocative storytelling, left an indelible mark on readers who admired his work. Martin Amis, a 73-year-old British novelist, passed away due to esophagus cancer. As per his family, Martin passed away at home but had been battling the disease for a while now. The author is known for his 1984 novel, Money, which became one of the most popular reads of the time and is still a classic among avid readers.

Throughout his career, which spanned decades, he published more than 15 novels and a memoir. He also worked on many nonfiction essays and short stories, which people who read his work loved. Martin was married twice. He first married Antonia Philips and then Isabel Fonseca. The author is survived by two daughters and a grandson. Amis’ father, Sir Kingsley William Amis, was also a celebrated novelist and poet, and oftentimes, Martin Amis claimed that he was inspired to write only after seeing his father. Kingsley William was also, coincidentally, 73 years old when he passed away in London in 1995.

Social media users mourn the death of Martin Amis

At the same time, many others also shared his words which impacted them the most, and they remembered his work as he passed away.

The literary community is in shock and mourning at the loss of Martin Amis. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the late author and share their favorite quotes from his works. One user wrote, “Martin Amis succumbing to E.T. in a 1982 profile of Spielberg. RIP to a giant whose novels and assorted writings were a huge kick in the butt for me when I was young.”

Another user shared, “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. Our thoughts are with all his family and loved ones, especially his children and wife Isabel. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously.”

Martin Amis was the recipient of multiple awards, including the Somerset Maugham Award for his debut novel, The Rachel Papers, in 1973 and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir Experience. On the other hand, he was also named one of the 50 greatest writers since 1945 by the Times.

A towering legacy

Martin Louis Amis, born in 1949, was a novelist, screenwriter, and essayist, who was loved by readers for his bestsellers like Money and London Fields. Regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of his time, he penned a collection of 14 novels and numerous works of non-fiction. Continuing the family legacy, the younger Amis embarked on a similar path, graduating from Oxford University and then entering the world of novels.

Apart from being an author, he also worked as a professor of creative writing at the University of Manchester until 2011. Born in Oxford, the author had an elder brother and a younger sister. He completed his education at Bishop Gore School, Cambridgeshire High School for Boys, and Princeton, New Jersey.

As for his funeral and memorial service, the family has not yet revealed the details of the ceremonies. Martin Amis will be remembered as a literary giant who left an indelible mark on the world of literature, and his works will continue to inspire generations to come.

