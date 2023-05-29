Dead – Death – Obituary News : British Wrestling Promoter Brian Dixon Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brian Dixon: The Founder of All-Star Wrestling

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of its greatest promoters, Brian Dixon, who passed away on May 28, 2023. Dixon was the founder of All-Star Wrestling (ASW), the oldest pro wrestling promotion in the UK, which launched the careers of many British wrestlers.

Dixon founded ASW in 1970 during the golden era of British wrestling. He was a visionary who saw the potential of wrestling as a form of entertainment and worked tirelessly to promote and develop the sport in the UK. He was passionate about wrestling and his dedication to the sport was evident in his work.

Many wrestlers have expressed their condolences on social media, paying tribute to Dixon’s contribution to the wrestling industry. William Regal, a British pro wrestling legend, spoke about how Dixon helped him launch his career. Regal said, “Without Brian, I wouldn’t have had this charmed life. Rest well old rogue.”

Stu Bennett, who is also known as Wade Barrett, shared his memories of working with Dixon. Bennett said, “One of the biggest contributors to UK wrestling in history and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you, Brian.”

Dixon was known for his professionalism and his commitment to the sport. He was a mentor to many wrestlers who went on to become stars in their own right. His passion for wrestling was contagious and he inspired many young wrestlers to pursue their dreams.

ASW was not just a wrestling promotion; it was a family. Dixon created a sense of community among the wrestlers, and they all looked up to him as a father figure. He was famous for his catchphrase, “If you can’t work for All-Star Wrestling, you can’t work for anyone.”

Dixon’s legacy lives on in the wrestlers he trained and the fans he entertained. He was a pioneer who played a significant role in shaping the wrestling industry in the UK. His contribution to the sport will never be forgotten.

The wrestling community has lost a true legend, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dixon’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Ben Jordan Kerin

Source Link :Legendary British All-Star Wrestling Promoter Brian Dixon Passed Away Wrestling News – WWE News, AEW News, WWE Results, Spoilers, AEW Double or Nothing Results/