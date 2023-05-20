Dead – Death – Obituary News : British Writer Martin Amis Dies at Age 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Martin Amis: The Literary Provocateur who Redefined British Literature

On May 19, Martin Amis, the British literary icon, passed away at the age of 73 in his home in Lake Worth, Florida. The author, known for his dark and wry dissections of modern culture and its excesses, helped redefine the British literary scene with sharp-edged prose and a self-crafted image as a truth-telling provocateur. His heavy doses of cultural criticism and misanthropic bite drew comparisons to the style of his father, Kingsley Amis, who won the Booker prize in 1986 for his novel “The Old Devils.”

Amis found his voice as a savage reviewer of what he saw as modern society’s self-destructive tendencies and bottomless absurdities. His so-called London trilogy — “Money: A Suicide Note” (1984), “London Fields” (1989) and “The Information” (1995) — was a tableau of greed, compromised morals and a society asleep at the wheel. Critics hailed Mr. Amis as part of a new literary wave in Britain that included Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes.

The American writer Mira Stout, in a New York Times profile of Mr. Amis, lauded his “cement-hard observations of a seedy, queasy new Britain, part strip-joint, part Buckingham Palace.” His style was kinetic and restless, weaving from satirical to comic to professorial. Human flaws such as vanity and selfishness and moral weakness abounded. In some ways, they foreshadowed the cacophony of the digital age and the scramble for a slice of instant celebrity.

Amis finished 15 novels over the course of his career. His most recent, “Inside Story” (2020), was described as a “novelized autobiography” that included reminiscences of fellow writers and friends including Christopher Hitchens and Saul Bellow. His memoir “Experience” (2000) turned the lens on himself. He wrote about his father’s death in 1995 and recalled his first wife, American scholar Antonia Phillips, and their two sons. He also examined the life and legacy of his cousin, Lucy Partington, who was abducted and killed in 1974 by serial killers.

As a young literary star, Amis cultivated a fast-lane image: bigger, brasher, brazenly provocative. In a 1985 interview with The Washington Post, he put it all on full display. He described the perverse pleasure of watching another writer get slammed by critics. “You know that feeling when one of your peers goes down,” he said. “It’s a real buzz. As Gore Vidal said, ‘It’s not enough to succeed. Others must fail.’ ”

Amis’s creative point of reference was often regarded as Britain, but he found rich fodder in his long association with the United States. His 1986 collection of nonfiction essays, “The Moronic Inferno,” a stranger-in-a-strange-land mediation on America as if Alexis de Tocqueville arrived and found a circus. “Writing comes from silent anxiety, the stuff you don’t know you’re really brooding about and when you start to write you realize you have been brooding about it, but not consciously,” he told the Associated Press in 2012. “It’s terribly mysterious.”

Amis’s legacy will continue to inspire and provoke generations of writers and readers. His uncompromising approach to cultural criticism and his unapologetic voice novels have left an indelible mark on British literature. He will be remembered as one of the most important literary figures of his generation.

News Source : Brian Murphy

Source Link :Martin Amis, British writer who cast caustic eye on society, dies at 73/