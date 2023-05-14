Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broadcaster Muzza Inglis passes away at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Murray “Muzza” Inglis: A Radio Legend

The world of broadcasting has lost a true icon with the passing of Murray “Muzza” Inglis on Sunday morning. Inglis, born in Taranaki, New Zealand, was widely regarded as one of the country’s most colourful radio hosts, with a career spanning five decades across Australia and New Zealand. He passed away after battling myeloma at Auckland’s Mercy Hospice just two days after his 80th birthday.

Inglis was known for his prime-time breakfast slot at various radio stations, where he pushed boundaries with his on-air comments and antics that were often considered politically incorrect today. Back in the 70s, when local stations were independently owned, commercial stations were fiercely competitive and often poached successful on-air staff. Inglis was no exception, with numerous sackings to his name.

Despite the controversies, Inglis had many successes in his career. In 1977, he won a prestigious American award from Billboard magazine as the South Pacific broadcasting personality of the year. In 2016, he was recognised locally at the New Zealand Radio Awards with an award for services to broadcasting.

Perhaps one of his most famous on-air stunts occurred in Christchurch while hosting the ‘Muzza in the Morning’ breakfast show on Radio Avon, which opened in 1973. In 1977, the government’s poorly rated commercial rival 3ZM decided to change its format to try to match Avon with the cheeky name of Radio Nova (Avon spelt backwards). As Nova’s change was about to take effect, Inglis supposedly threw a tantrum in an “argument with station management” and locked himself in the studio. He continued to broadcast by himself for 48 hours. Only a few station staff personnel knew the sit-in was really a stunt to keep people listening to Avon, which they did, as the publicity overshadowed any hope of Nova’s success. The sit-in story as portrayed by Avon at the time made headlines in papers like the New York Times.

Inglis worked at various independent stations in his early days, including Radio Hauraki when on land, its Auckland rival Radio i, early FM stations in Auckland 89FM and 91FM, and Radio Windy in Wellington. In his early days, he joined the government’s broadcasting service, then known as the NZBC, as a clerk. He auditioned to go on air but was rejected for having a nasal Kiwi accent that didn’t match the plum-voiced BBC announcers. Determined to pursue his dream of being in radio, he headed to Sydney, where he began a career that spanned commercial stations throughout Australia.

In recent years, Inglis broadcast on a small Devonport-based station called the Flea and ran his own classic hits internet station from his lounge.

The world of broadcasting has lost a true legend in Murray “Muzza” Inglis. He will always be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his boundary-pushing on-air antics, and his dedication to the world of radio. Rest in peace, Muzza.

Murray Inglis Radio personality Broadcasting career Legacy in radio Tributes to Murray Inglis

News Source : Otago Daily Times Online News

Source Link :Radio host Murray ‘Muzza’ Inglis dies at 80/