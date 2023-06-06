Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broadway Actor Brad Bradley Dies at 51: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brad Bradley Death: Broadway Actor Passed Away At 51, Cause of Death & Obituary

The Broadway community is mourning the unexpected and untimely death of Brad Bradley, who passed away on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at the age of 51. Although the cause of his death is still unknown, reports suggest that the original Broadway cast member was struggling with an illness privately.

Early Life and Career

Brad Bradley was born on December 9th, 1971, in San Diego, California, to an Irish-American family. He developed a passion for performing at a young age and received intensive training at The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts during his high school years. Bradley went on to pursue his acting career in Los Angeles, appearing in several television projects and working with esteemed directors like James Burrows.

After completing training in dance and musical theatre, Bradley decided to focus on his acting skills and earned a BFA from the University of Southern California. He eventually migrated to New York City, where he met Susan Stroman.

Broadway Career

Bradley became a prominent figure in the Broadway community, appearing in several productions like Spamalot, Annie Get Your Gun, People in the Picture, Thou Shalt Not, Steel Pier, and more. He was also known for his roles in Blindspot (2015) and I’m Not Gay (2022).

During the pandemic, Bradley took the opportunity to become a certified New York Public School Acting Teacher. He taught elementary school students and also taught dance at AHRC, an organization that assists people with developmental disabilities.

Obituary

The news of Bradley’s passing has left his friends, family, and colleagues devastated. Jeffrey Schecter expressed his sorrow on social media, writing, “This man was one of the nicest and most generous and kind and talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. He will be greatly missed.”

Brad Bradley’s cause of death is still unknown, and his family and friends have not provided any further details. However, his contributions to the Broadway community and his kindness and generosity will not be forgotten.

