Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broadway star and ‘Friends’ actor dies at 85

Remembering the Versatile Actor, Paxton Whitehead

Paxton Whitehead, a prolific actor of screen and stage, passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and unforgettable characters. Known for his work on “Friends” and his Tony-nominated turn in “Camelot,” Whitehead was a cherished client and luminary in the acting world, admired for his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England, Whitehead aspired to a career in acting from a young age. He studied at London’s Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts when he was 17 years old, honing his craft and preparing for a career that would span decades.

Whitehead’s acting career was extensive and impressive, with numerous movie and television titles to his credit. Fans of the hit sitcom “Friends” will remember him as Mr. Waltham, the Bloomingdale’s boss of Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green. He also had guest roles on other popular shows such as “The Drew Carey Show,” “The West Wing,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Mad About You” and “Frasier.”

Whitehead’s silver screen debut came in 1986 with “Back to School,” and he went on to star in the 2001 fantasy romance film “Kate and Leopold.” However, it was on the stage where Whitehead truly shined, with a successful Broadway career that included roles in “My Fair Lady,” “The Harlequin Studies,” “Suite in Two Keys,” and others.

In 1980, Whitehead earned a Tony nomination for his performance as King Pellinore in “Camelot.” He would go on to star in the 2005 revival of the show, cementing his place as a beloved and respected figure in the theater world.

“He was a cherished client, a luminary in the acting world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft,” said Whitehead’s representative, Robert Attermann. “His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.”

Whitehead’s versatility as an actor was a hallmark of his career, and he brought a unique energy and flair to every role he played. His love and respect for his craft were evident in every performance, and his dedication to his art was an inspiration to many.

Whitehead was married to Scottish actress Patricia Gage from 1971 through 1986 and wed Katherine Jane Robertson in 1987. He was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him, and his passing is a loss to the entertainment world and beyond.

As fans and colleagues mourn the loss of this exceptional actor, they can take comfort in the fact that the legacy of Paxton Whitehead will live on through his many unforgettable performances and the impact he had on the world of entertainment. His contributions will be cherished and remembered for years to come, a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.

