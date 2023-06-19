Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broadway Star and TV Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paxton Whitehead, Tony-Nominated British Actor, Passes Away at 85

Paxton Whitehead, the Tony-nominated British actor best known for his snooty roles on “Mad About You” and in the Rodney Dangerfield comedy “Back to School,” died on Friday, according to his son, Charles Whitehead. He was 85.

In the latter feature film, he memorably played Dr. Barbay, the disapproving dean of the business school who is horrified to learn that Rodney Dangerfield’s low-brow middle-aged character has bribed his way into college. Whitehead also had a recurring role on ’90s sitcom “Mad About You” as the “neighbor from hell” Hal Conway. The actor additionally guested on a number of series including “Frasier” and “Friends.”

Whitehead was a Broadway veteran, who memorably appeared in 1962’s “Beyond the Fringe” with Peter Cook and Dudley Moore. He was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance as comical elderly knight Pellinore in the 1980 revival of “Camelot.” Early in his career, he was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Whitehead also served as artistic director of Shaw Festival at Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada, from 1967–1977, and he began to regard himself as “kind of a Canadian actor,” as he said in 1997.

Actress Dana Ivey remembered him fondly on Twitter: “I’ve just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. We first worked together in ‘My Fair Lady’ in 1964, and the last time was in ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ in 2010 — friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”

“Best in Show” actor Jim Piddock also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, calling him “an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend and truly wonderful human being.”

Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and daughter Alex.

Whitehead’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He was an exceptional actor, whose contributions to the stage and screen will always be remembered. His performances were always convincing, and his ability to bring his characters to life was truly remarkable.

Whitehead was particularly memorable for his portrayal of snooty characters, a testament to his versatility as an actor. He was equally adept at playing comedic and dramatic roles, and his performances always left a lasting impression on audiences.

His work on Broadway was especially noteworthy, and his Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award were well-deserved recognition of his talent. Whitehead’s contribution to the theater will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors.

Whitehead’s passing is a reminder of how fleeting life can be, and how important it is to appreciate the people in our lives. He will be greatly missed, but his work will live on, a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.

Rest in peace, Paxton Whitehead. Your talent and contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten.

News Source : Sharon Knolle

Source Link :Paxton Whitehead, Broadway Vet and ‘Mad About You’ Regular, Dies at 85/