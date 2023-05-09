Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broderick Smith: Cause of Death and Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Broderick Smith Death: Remembering the Australian Music Icon

Broderick Smith, a legendary Australian musician, singer, and occasional actor, passed away at the age of 75 in his home on April 30th, 2023. The news of his death was announced on his website, leaving fans and the music industry in shock and disbelief.

Broderick Smith was a multi-talented artist who made a significant contribution to the Australian music industry. He was widely recognized as the frontman for two of Australia’s most prominent bands, The Dingoes and Carson. Moreover, he collaborated with several other prominent musicians in the industry, including renowned guitarist Lobby Loyde, among others.

Throughout his illustrious career, Broderick Smith earned himself a reputation as one of the country’s most iconic musicians. He was a prolific touring artist who performed extensively across Australia and other countries. In 2009, The Dingoes were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, recognizing their contributions to the Australian music industry.

Besides music, Smith also worked as an actor, appearing in minor roles in several television series in the 1990s, including Blue Heelers, Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and State Coroner. Smith was also a prolific songwriter, contributing to around 200 songs and teaching workshops on harmonica, vocals, and songwriting.

Broderick Smith was born in Melbourne, Australia, on February 17, 1948. He was a member of several notable bands such as Sundown, Carson, and the Dingoes in the 1970s and Broderick Smith’s Big Combo in the 1980s. Additionally, he recorded and performed as a solo artist and in duos.

Smith’s son, Ambrose Kenny-Smith, has followed in his father’s footsteps as a musician, providing vocals, harmonica, and keyboards for the Melbourne rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard since their formation in 2010. Kenny-Smith shared a heartfelt message on his father’s passing, expressing his love for him and how much he will be missed.

The cause of Broderick Smith’s death remains unknown, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Fans and the music industry have expressed their condolences on social media, paying tribute to the musical icon.

Broderick Smith’s legacy as a musician and performer will continue to be remembered and celebrated by his fans and the music community. He will be deeply missed, and his contributions to Australian music will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Broderick Smith.

News Source : Kowsalya Chinnadurai

Source Link :Broderick Smith Death Cause and Obituary, Check All Details Here/