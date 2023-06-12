Dead – Death – Obituary News : Broncos’ Third Leading Scorer Jim Turner Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Broncos Legend Jim Turner Passes Away at 82

Denver Broncos fans and the NFL community as a whole are mourning the loss of Jim Turner, who passed away at the age of 82. Turner was a legendary kicker who played for the Broncos from 1971-1979 and retired as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 742 points. He was also the second-leading scorer in NFL history during his time with the Broncos and New York Jets, with a total of 1,439 points.

Turner’s contributions to the Broncos are immeasurable, as he played an instrumental role in helping establish the team’s winning tradition in the 1970s. He was a key member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team and was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1988. He was also a member of the Jets team that won Super Bowl III in 1969.

However, Turner’s impact went beyond his performance on the field. He was known for his competitive spirit and reliability as a player, but his dedicated mentorship and support of youth following his career will leave a lasting legacy within the community. Turner was the Broncos’ representative in the NFL Players Association during the player strike against owners in 1974, showing his commitment to fighting for the rights of players.

The Broncos organization posted a statement on social media, paying tribute to Turner’s accomplishments both on and off the field. “Jim’s dedicated mentorship and support of youth following his career will leave a lasting legacy within our community,” the statement read.

Turner’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, and his daughters Lisa, Chris, and Alison. The Broncos community and the NFL as a whole are sending their condolences to the Turner family during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Jim Turner’s impact on the Broncos and the NFL cannot be overstated. He was a legendary kicker and a key member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team. However, his commitment to mentoring and supporting youth after his playing career ended shows that he was much more than just a football player. Turner will be greatly missed, but his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike.

News Source : Denver 7 Colorado News (KMGH)

Source Link :Jim Turner, Broncos’ third all-time leading scorer, dead at 82/