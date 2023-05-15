Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brooklyn Mom Found Stabbed by Twin Daughters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Brooklyn Mom Found Stabbed to Death in Her Apartment on the Day Before Mother’s Day

Tragedy struck a Brooklyn family on the day before Mother’s Day, as 37-year-old Theresa Gregg was reportedly found stabbed to death in her apartment on Bedford Avenue. According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), officers responded to a call for assistance at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they discovered Gregg lying on the floor of her bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive.

Gregg was a special officer for New York City’s Department of Homeless Services, as per public records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Emergency Medical Services also arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, they pronounced Gregg dead on site. The cause of death was puncture wounds to the neck and body.

The tragedy was discovered by Gregg’s twin daughters, who are just 12 years old. They called for help upon finding their mother unconscious in her bedroom. Sources told the New York Post that Gregg appeared to have been killed during a domestic dispute. Neighbors of Gregg told the publication that she was known to have frequent arguments with her boyfriend. One neighbor said, “I could hear them fighting, both of them yelling. They fight a lot. You can hear it pretty clear.”

The NYPD has not yet made any arrests, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Flowers have been left outside the apartment building in memory of Gregg.

Fox News Digital reached out to New York City’s Department of Homeless Services for comment on Gregg, but no response has been received as of yet.

The incident has left the community in shock, and many are expressing their condolences to the family of the victim. The day before Mother’s Day is a time when families come together to celebrate, but for the family of Theresa Gregg, it has turned into a day of mourning. The loss of a mother, especially in such tragic circumstances, is devastating for any family, and the community is coming together to offer support and comfort during this difficult time.

The tragedy also highlights the issue of domestic violence, which is a pervasive problem in society. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc. The COVID-19 pandemic has also significantly increased the risk of domestic violence due to the stress and isolation caused by lockdowns and social distancing measures.

It is essential that we raise awareness about domestic violence and provide support to those who are at risk. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or through their website at www.thehotline.org. It is important to remember that domestic violence is never the victim’s fault, and there is always help available.

In conclusion, the death of Theresa Gregg has left a community in mourning. The tragedy highlights the issue of domestic violence and the need for greater awareness and support for those at risk. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Theresa Gregg during this difficult time.

Brooklyn homicide Mother’s Day tragedy Double murder investigation Family violence Domestic disturbance

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Twin daughters reportedly discover Brooklyn mom stabbed to death on day before Mother’s Day/