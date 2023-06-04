Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brooks Co. HS Football Coach Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Coach Marvin Mitchell: A Life of Dedication and Friendship

The small town of Quitman, Georgia bid farewell to one of its most beloved figures on Sunday, as Brooks County High School football coach Marvin Mitchell was laid to rest. Mitchell, who had been battling kidney disease for some time, passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, passion, and unwavering friendship.

As the news of Mitchell’s passing spread throughout the community, an outpouring of love and support flooded in from all corners. Former players, fellow coaches, and members of the community all shared their memories of the man who had touched so many lives over the years.

For Maurice Freeman, Brooks County football coach and close friend of Mitchell, the loss was particularly difficult to bear. Freeman remembered his time with Mitchell fondly, recalling the many ways in which his friend had been there for him during some of his darkest moments.

“Be it good or bad, Marvin was there,” Freeman said. “Now, during my darkest times, when I couldn’t breathe, I made some huge mistakes during my time, as all of us, all of you. But, during that time, Marvin was there for me.”

Freeman’s words were echoed by countless others at Mitchell’s funeral, as friends and family shared stories of Mitchell’s kindness, generosity, and unflagging dedication to his students and players.

Of course, Mitchell’s impact was felt most strongly on the football field, where he had served as a coach for many years. His passion for the game was matched only by his desire to see his players succeed, and he was known for his ability to inspire and motivate even the most reluctant athletes.

In 2019, WALB spoke with Mitchell about his struggle with kidney disease, which had left him on peritoneal dialysis. Despite his health challenges, however, Mitchell remained committed to his coaching duties, showing up to practice and games whenever he could.

“I love the game, I love coaching, so I try to make it as much as I can,” Mitchell told WALB at the time. “But there are times when I can’t, because I have to take care of myself.”

Mitchell’s dedication to his players was evident in everything he did, from his tireless efforts to help them improve their skills on the field, to his willingness to lend a sympathetic ear whenever they needed it. For many of his former players, Mitchell was more than just a coach – he was a mentor, a role model, and a friend.

As the community mourns the loss of this remarkable man, it’s clear that Mitchell’s legacy will live on for many years to come. His impact on the lives of those he touched was immeasurable, and his memory will continue to inspire and motivate long after his passing.

For those who knew him best, however, it’s the memories of Mitchell’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering friendship that will endure. As Maurice Freeman put it, “Marvin was there for me. And that’s all you can ask for in a friend.”

“Brooks Co. High School mourning loss of football coach” “Brooks Co. High School community remembers beloved football coach” “Tributes pour in for Brooks Co. High School football coach who passed away” “Brooks Co. High School team dedicates season to late football coach” “Legacy of Brooks Co. High School football coach lives on after his passing”

News Source : https://www.walb.com

Source Link :Brooks Co. High School football coach passed away/