Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brother David Zamarripa, Infinity Church Member, Passes Away

David Zamarripa Obituary, Brother David Zamarripa Of Infinity Church Has Died

David Zamarripa Obituary, Death – It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our Brother David Zamarripa has passed away. We are telling you this information at this time with a sad heart because we know how important it is to you. We count ourselves extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to call him our sheep and his pastor; he will be sorely missed by all of us.

A Life Well-Lived

David Zamarripa was a beloved member of the Infinity Church community, where he served as a pastor and mentor to many. His dedication to his faith and his commitment to helping others will be remembered by all who knew him.

David had a passion for spreading the word of God and helping those in need. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was through his work at the church or his volunteer efforts in the community. His kindness and selflessness touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on through the countless people he helped throughout his life.

A Family in Mourning

We consider ourselves to be tremendously lucky to have had this opportunity. In your prayers, please keep his mother, as well as Sister Gloria and Brother Mac, in your thoughts and consideration. In addition, please remember to keep his sister Raquel, brothers Paul and Daniel, as well as his wife Imelda, in your thoughts and prayers.

You have the gratitude of the rest of the Zamarripa family. The Knowing that David had a personal relationship with Christ as his Lord gives us the same sense of peace that we have as a result of having had that relationship on our own. We are scheduled to get together once again, and that get-together will take place very soon! You can rely on us to keep you updated with the latest information regarding the time and place of the memorial services as it becomes available. Blessings!!

A Final Goodbye

David Zamarripa may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His impact on the Infinity Church community and the world around him will continue to be felt for years to come. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we know that he is now in a better place, reunited with his Lord and Savior.

Rest in peace, Brother David Zamarripa. You will be missed.

