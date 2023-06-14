Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brother of ‘Southern Charm’ Star Dies at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“Southern Charm” Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns the Loss of Brother Worth Green

The world of reality television has been rocked by the news of the passing of Richard Worthington Green, who was lovingly referred to as Worth by his family and friends. The 36-year-old passed away recently, leaving behind a family who is heartbroken by the loss. Worth was the brother of Taylor Ann Green, a popular cast member on the reality show “Southern Charm.”

The Green family released a statement to NBC News, acknowledging the passing of their beloved family member. “Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends,” the statement read. “Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.”

Worth’s sister, Catie King, was the first to share the news of his passing on social media. In a touching tribute on Instagram, she wrote, “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

Taylor Ann Green has not yet publicly commented on her brother’s passing, but she has the support of her fans and followers during this difficult time.

In an obituary shared on the website for Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, North Carolina, the Green family celebrated Worth’s devotion to his faith and his family. They noted that he had recently started a small men’s group in Raleigh to reflect on life and challenge each other’s faith in Christ. “There is no doubt Worth is now in deep, meaningful conversations with Jesus about any and everything,” the obituary read.

The obituary also highlighted Worth’s love for his family, noting that he was a “vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

Worth had recently started a relationship with a woman named Caroline, whom he adored and treasured. “He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side,” the obituary read. “Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them.”

The family is holding a celebration of life service for Worth on June 17 in Marion, North Carolina. While they have asked for privacy during this difficult time, fans of “Southern Charm” and the Green family are sending their love and support to Taylor Ann and her family as they mourn the loss of their beloved brother and son.

News Source : Samantha Kubota

Source Link :‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dead At 36/