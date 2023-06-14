Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brotherhood Foundation Mourns Tattoo Artist Gary van de Wouw

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gary van de Wouw Obituary: The Loss of a Tattoo Artist and Brotherhood Foundation Member

Introduction

Gary “Loco” van de Wouw, a renowned tattoo artist and one of the members of the Brotherhood Foundation, has passed away. He moved from Holland to Canada and the United States to pursue his career in tattooing. He worked in different places before finally settling down in Stanwood, Washington, where he became an integral part of the Stanwood Tattoo Company. His contributions to the growth and development of the business have made it into something of which they are all justifiably proud.

A Devastating Loss

Gary’s passing has devastated the people who knew him. The shop where he worked will never be the same without him, and their deep sorrow at his passing cannot be adequately expressed in words. Gary was not just a tattoo artist; he was a friend, a mentor, and a storyteller. When you received a tattoo from Gary, you didn’t just obtain a beautiful creation; you probably learned something about music’s past and even heard a few anecdotes from Gary’s time with the Brotherhood Foundation.

A Storyteller

Gary was passionate about music, and he loved to share his knowledge with others. He would often start bragging about his loyal pet Geordie or explain the story behind his most notorious tattoo. And he was never shy about voicing his thoughts about music. He loved a good debate and was always willing to share his opinions.

A Proud Father

But the anecdotes about his sons Waylon and Hugo were the ones he enjoyed sharing the most. Gary was a proud father who found fulfillment in performing this role for his children. He would fill his friends in on all the details of his sons’ most recent successes and adventures. And he took great pleasure in showing off the tattoos his friends had given him once they reached the legal age for inking themselves.

An Accomplished Artist

Gary was a talented tattoo artist who had a loyal following of clients. He had a unique style that was both bold and intricate, and he was always willing to work with his clients to create a design that was meaningful to them. His tattoos were not just art; they were expressions of his clients’ personalities and beliefs.

Conclusion

The loss of Gary “Loco” van de Wouw is a great loss to the tattoo community and the Brotherhood Foundation. He was a talented artist, a passionate storyteller, and a proud father. His contributions to the Stanwood Tattoo Company will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through the tattoos he created and the stories he told. Rest in peace, Gary. You will be missed.

