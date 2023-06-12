Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bruce Chadbourne Passes Away: Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bruce Chadbourne Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

On May 21, 2023, Bruce Edwin Chadbourne passed away peacefully at home. He was 68 years old. Bruce was born on September 19, 1955, to Gilbert and Elizabeth Williams Chadbourne, both of whom have since passed away. He grew up in Oakland, California, where he attended school and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1973.

A Life of Service

On September 5, 1975, Bruce enlisted in the United States Air Force as a cable splicer. He served in that capacity for three years before being honorably discharged on March 16, 1981. Throughout his life, Bruce was known for his generosity and willingness to help others. He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in his work, always striving for excellence.

A Passion for Cars and Yard Sales

Bruce was an avid car enthusiast and had a large collection of automobiles that he planned to restore to their original condition. He was also known for his love of yard sales and was often called “The Big Eye” for his ability to find hidden treasures in piles of junk. His infectious smile, sense of humor, and genuine concern for others made him a beloved figure in his community.

A Life Well-Lived

Bruce is survived by his wife of 34 years, Becky, and his sister Robin, who resides in Winslow. His older brother Lynn and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded him in death. Bruce’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Celebrating Bruce’s Life

There will be a party in honor of Bruce’s life, where friends and family can come together to celebrate his memory and share stories of his remarkable life. Bruce’s legacy will live on through those who knew and loved him, and his impact on the world will not be forgotten.

