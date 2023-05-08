Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bruce Holzman: Age, Biography, and Fatal Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bruce Holzman Car Accident And Death News

Bruce Holzman, a legendary guitar professor at Florida State University, passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident. The news of his untimely death has shocked and saddened the music world, leaving us with countless questions and grief. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, but his loss is a tremendous blow to his family, friends, colleagues, and students, who profoundly loved and respected him.

Bruce Holzman Age

Bruce Holzman was born on March 20, 1962, and led an accomplished and prosperous life of 60 years before his passing. His students were a testament to his excellence, consistently triumphing in prestigious competitions such as the Guitar Foundation of America Solo/Duo Competition, the Alirio Diaz Competition of Caracas, Venezuela, and the Toronto International University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas at San Antonio.

Bruce Holzman Biography

Bruce Holzman was more than just a professor; he was a mentor who taught his students how to be better friends, listeners, and human beings by his example. His influence on the guitar community cannot be overstated, and his contributions to the field will be remembered for generations.

Bruce Holzman, a beloved Egg Harbor Township community member, led a rich and fulfilling life full of diverse passions and interests. He was an accomplished family man, survived by his wife of 27 years, Terri, five children, two brothers, and six grandchildren. Bruce graduated from E.A. Tighe School and ACHS, and his love of learning extended beyond the classroom, as he was a voracious reader of history, vampires, and science fiction.

In addition to his intellectual pursuits, Bruce enjoyed fishing, camping, American history, and cooking. He cherished spending time with his family, especially during family game nights and playing practical jokes on his kids. Bruce will always be remembered for his warmth, humor, deep love for his wife and family, and contributions to the Egg Harbor Township community.

Conclusion

Bruce Holzman’s passing is a significant loss to the music world and the countless lives he touched. His dedication and passion for the guitar were recognized with a Lifetime Achievement award, presented at the Fifth New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes, organized in his honor. His legacy will live on through his teachings, performances, and countless contributions to the guitar world. Rest in peace, Bruce Holzman.

