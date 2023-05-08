Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bruce Holzman Dies in Car Accident at Age 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bruce Holzman Car Accident and Death News

With heavy hearts, we announce the tragic passing of Bruce Holzman, a legendary guitar professor at Florida State University. Bruce Holzman, the Director of the Guitar Program at FSU for over 50 years, was involved in a devastating car accident that claimed his life.

Bruce Holzman’s Car Accident occurred in Tallahassee, Florida. (source: funeral-memorial) The accident that resulted in Bruce Holzman‘s death happened in Tallahassee, Florida. Likewise, the guitar community is mourning as we reflect on Bruce Holzman’s incredible impact on generations of musicians and students. The news of his untimely death has shocked and saddened us all.

However, the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, leaving us with countless questions and grief. Bruce Holzman’s loss is a tremendous blow to the music world and his family, friends, colleagues, and students, who profoundly loved and respected him. His legacy will live through his teachings, performances, and countless contributions to the guitar world. Rest in peace, Bruce Holzman.

Bruce Holzman Age

Bruce Holzman was born on March 20, 1962. He led an accomplished and prosperous life of 60 years before passing on July 17, 2022.

His students were a testament to his excellence. They consistently triumphed in prestigious competitions such as the Guitar Foundation of America Solo/Duo Competition, the Alirio Diaz Competition of Caracas, Venezuela, and the Toronto International University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas at San Antonio.

Bruce Holzman was more than just a professor; he was a mentor who taught his students how to be better friends, listeners, and human beings by his example. His influence on the guitar community cannot be overstated, and his contributions to the field will be remembered for generations.

Bruce Holzman Biography

Bruce Holzman, a beloved Egg Harbor Township community member, led a rich and fulfilling life full of diverse passions and interests. He was an accomplished family man, survived by his wife of 27 years, Terri, five children, two brothers and six grandchildren.

Bruce graduated from E.A. Tighe School and ACHS, and his love of learning extended beyond the classroom, as he was a voracious reader of history, vampires, and science fiction. In addition to his intellectual pursuits, Bruce enjoyed fishing, camping, American history, and cooking. He cherished spending time with his family, especially during family game nights and playing practical jokes on his kids.

Bruce will always be remembered for his warmth, humor, deep love for his wife and family, and contributions to the Egg Harbor Township community.

