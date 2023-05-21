Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bryan Hop’s Passing: Cause of Death and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bryan Hop Obituary: Remembering a Valiant Fighter

Early Life and Education

Bryan Hop, also known as Hopper or Mr. Hop, was born on September 25, 1966, in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to Jo and Bruce Hop. He spent his summers in Forest River, North Dakota, where he enjoyed playing baseball and football with his family and friends. After graduating from New Richmond High School in 1985, Bryan attended the University of Minnesota, where he worked as a trainer for the football team.

Family Life

It was while working in the rehabilitation department at Fairview Riverside that Bryan met the love of his life, Gwen. They got married on August 28, 1993, and together they ran an antique business in Prescott, WI. In 1995, they purchased a beautiful 1916 home on North Starr Avenue in New Richmond, where they raised their three children, Jack, Russ, and Anna. Bryan was a devoted father who never missed any of his children’s school events or sports games, often cramming more people into his minivan so that everyone could attend. He also enjoyed taking his family on vacations, especially to the Caribbean for snorkeling and to visit his extended family in North Dakota and Montana.

Career and Contributions

After working as a vehicle salesman for Bernard’s Northtown, Bryan pursued a career as a Human Resource Specialist. However, he decided to go back to school in 2004 to receive his master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin River Falls. Bryan taught at New Richmond for 17 years, where he was well-liked by both students and faculty. He was known for his unconventional approach to education, which included having his students write to local retirees, adopt needy families for the holidays, and even teach themselves the game of cribbage. Bryan was always willing to help others and never asked for anything in return.

Fighting Cancer

Bryan fought cancer valiantly for several years before succumbing to the disease on Thursday, May 18th. He will be remembered for his courage, kindness, and unwavering love for his family and community.

Final Thoughts

Bryan Hop’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community he served. He will be remembered as a dedicated father, a beloved teacher, and a valiant fighter who never gave up. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.

