Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bud Besse Remembered: Death Announcement

Harry Leroy (Bud) Besse passed away peacefully at home with his family on April 20, 2023. He was a beloved member of the Saskatoon community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Education

Bud was born on March 22, 1935, in Biggar, Saskatchewan, to Bert and Helen Besse, who later moved to Wilson Lake. He attended Thornton, Buena Vista, and Saskatoon Technical Collegiate before starting work at the young age of 15.

Marriage and Family

On June 14, 1952, Bud married Shirley Milton when he was 17 years old. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June 2022. Their travels to Waldsea Lake, Biggar SK, Hope BC, Pike Lake, and Waskesiu were memorable. They spent 20 years snowbirding in Arizona and California.

Shirley believed in Bud’s career, athletic, and community ambitions.

Career

Bud was a dental technician at Saskatoon Dental Lab before founding Hub City Dental Lab in 1950. He became one of four partners at Allied Denture Clinic in 1977 with his brother Larry. He retired after a successful career.

Athletic Accomplishments

Bud played fastball and hockey throughout his life. He played, umpired, and coached fastball for 30 years, leading the Star Phoenix senior men’s fastball team to many wins, including the 1970 provincial title. Bud was also a longtime member of the Saskatoon Golf & Country Club, Sutherland Curling Rink Seniors League, and Pow City Kinsmen Club. Racehorses were his passion, and he ran the 25-year Waskesiu Lake Golf Course Drystick Invitational. He officiated senior, junior, and university hockey games and was the Saskatchewan Amateur Hockey Association Referee-In-Chief from 1971-1973. He was also a Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association parent, coach, and administrator.

Community Involvement

Bud was a 57-year AA member and was named 1974 Kinsmen of the Year, 1985 Kinsmen Sportsman of the Year, a charter member of the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted as a Builder in 1986, and 1988 Saskatoon Citizen of the Year. The Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association honored Bud’s dedication to Saskatchewan thoroughbred horse racing. In August 2022, Saskatoon announced naming a street, park, or structure after him.

Personal Life and Legacy

Bud was a caring person who helped family and friends despite the epidemic. Even into his 80s, he watched live horse racing, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Canadiens on his computer. He is survived by his sweetheart Shirley; daughters Deb (Doug) and Lyn; sons Randy (Jan) and Tom (Tracy); grandchildren Jami (Troy), Jana (Tyler), Erin (Mitch), Bryn (Roxanne), Sean, Noah, and Kylie; great-grandchildren Ty, Ruby, Jorja, Elijah, Sarah, and Reese; his brother Larry (Rhoda); honorary little sister Arlene (Keith); and many nieces and nephews. Carmen, Muriel, Gerry, and Betty preceded Bud.

Bud’s family thanks Dr. Darcy Marciniuk, Nurse Clinician Dana Higgins, and Dr. Bob Parker for their excellent care.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Western Development Museum on July 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Bud requested Saskatoon Salvation Army memorial gifts.

