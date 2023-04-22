Dead – Death – Obituary News : Buddhist Scholar and FPMT Founder’s Death Sparks Tribute

Lama Zopa Rinpoche, a highly respected Buddhist scholar and founder of FPMT, passed away. Tributes are pouring in to honor the memory of this revered leader.

The Sad Passing of Lama Zopa Rinpoche

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lama Zopa Rinpoche, a revered Buddhist scholar and meditator, on April 13, 2023. This news has gone viral on the internet and his followers are deeply saddened by his loss.

Lama Zopa Rinpoche: His Life and Achievements

Lama Zopa Rinpoche was born in 1967 in the Everest region of Thangme and brought up in Kopan. He was a Tibetan Buddhist scholar, meditator, and master who founded the International Buddhist Community Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) in 1975. He was widely known and admired for his teachings and inspirational leadership.

The Cause of His Death

According to reports, Lama Zopa Rinpoche was flying at high elevation in Nepal when he was affected by altitude sickness. He was traveling through the Tsum Valley in Nepal on Monday when he began to experience symptoms. He returned to Kathmandu on Thursday where he stopped breathing despite attempts to revive him by doctors. Sadly, he never opened his eyes again.

The Impact of His Passing

Lama Zopa Rinpoche will be remembered as a great master and inspiration to many people. His passing has deeply affected his followers who have looked up to him for guidance and enlightenment. As an advocate for the Buddhist faith, he will be greatly missed.

Although details about his family are not known at this time, we hope that his soul may rest in peace as his followers mourn his loss.

Final Thoughts

As we pay tribute to the life and legacy of Lama Zopa Rinpoche, we hope that we can continue to learn from his teachings and be inspired by his message of compassion and kindness. He has left a great impact on the world and will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched.