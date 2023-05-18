Dead – Death – Obituary News : BUET student found dead in apparent suicide at home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: BUET Student Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The city of Dhaka was rocked with sadness and shock as news emerged that a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) had taken his own life. The body of 21-year-old Rakibul Hossain Rafi was recovered from his home in Hazaribagh on Thursday morning.

Police Response

The tragedy was discovered when the police received a call on the national helpline, 999. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that Rafi’s room was locked from the inside. Ismail Hossain, an inspector at Hazaribagh Police Station, confirmed this.

Lived with Family

Rafi lived with his parents and elder sister at their house on Baddanagar Lane. The family is understandably shattered by their loss and the community has rallied around them to offer support and condolences.

BUET Community Mourns

The news of Rafi’s death has hit the BUET community hard. The university is known for its rigorous academic programs and talented student body. Rafi was no exception – he was a promising student who had a bright future ahead of him. His sudden and tragic death has left his classmates and professors reeling.

Apparent Suicide

While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that Rafi took his own life. The reasons behind his decision are not yet known. Suicide is a complex issue and can have a variety of underlying causes. It is important for individuals who are struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support.

Mental Health in Bangladesh

Mental health is a critical issue in Bangladesh, with a high prevalence of depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma surrounding mental illness in many parts of the country, which can make it difficult for individuals to seek the care they need. It is important for society to break down these barriers and provide support and resources for those who are struggling.

Seeking Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is important to seek help. There are many resources available, including counseling services, support groups, and crisis hotlines. It is never too late to reach out for help.

In Conclusion

The loss of Rakibul Hossain Rafi is a tragedy that has touched many lives. It is a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for greater support and resources for those who are struggling. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Rafi’s family and the BUET community during this difficult time.

1. Suicide Prevention in Universities

2. Mental Health Awareness in Bangladesh

3. Student Stress Management Techniques

4. Coping with Academic Pressure

5. Mental Health Support Services in Hazaribagh

News Source : Senior Correspondent

Source Link :BUET student dies by apparent suicide, body found at home in Hazaribagh/