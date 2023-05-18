Dead – Death – Obituary News : Buet student found dead in Dhaka home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a Buet Student

On Thursday, the police in Dhaka, Bangladesh, recovered the hanging body of a 21-year-old student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) from Hazaribagh. The deceased, Rakibul Hossain Rafi, was a second-year student of Buet’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

The Discovery of the Body

The brother of the deceased discovered Rafi’s hanging body and immediately called the national emergency helpline 999. The Hazaribagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Abdul Ahad, confirmed that the police managed to recover the body at around 11 am.

The Suspected Cause of Death

While the police suspect that the cause of death was suicide, an autopsy is necessary to confirm this. The body of the deceased has been sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue.

A Tragic Loss

The death of a young student is always a tragic loss, and the entire Buet community mourns the loss of Rafi. As a student of Chemical Engineering, Rafi had a bright future ahead of him. However, his untimely death has left his family and friends devastated.

The Importance of Mental Health

Instances like this highlight the importance of mental health, especially among students. The pressure of academic excellence, combined with other stressors, can take a toll on young adults. It is essential to create a supportive environment that encourages students to seek help and support when they need it.

The Role of Educational Institutions

It is essential for educational institutions to prioritize the mental health of their students. This includes creating a safe space for students to talk about their struggles and providing them with the necessary resources to manage their mental health. Additionally, educational institutions must work towards reducing the stigma surrounding mental health to encourage more students to seek help.

Conclusion

The death of Rakibul Hossain Rafi is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. It is essential for individuals, educational institutions, and society as a whole to prioritize mental health and create a supportive environment for those struggling with their mental health. Our thoughts and condolences are with Rafi’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Tribune Desk

Source Link :Buet student found dead at Dhaka home/