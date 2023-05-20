Dead – Death – Obituary News : Buff, Blond Wrestler Superstar Billy Graham Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Superstar Billy Graham: The Pro Wrestler Who Influenced a Generation

Superstar Billy Graham, the flamboyant and charismatic professional wrestler known for his outrageous gift of gab, died on Wednesday in Phoenix at the age of 79. His extravagant presence, including his 22-inch biceps, tie-dyed tights, and feather boas, influenced future stars like Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura.

Graham, whose birth name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, had a diverse career before he turned to wrestling in 1970. He was an evangelist, a bodybuilder who could bench press up to 605 pounds, a defensive end in the Canadian Football League, a debt collector, and a bouncer. He conceived his outlandish ring character with the help of a former wrestling villain, Dr. Jerry Graham, who suggested that he dye his hair blond with a bottle of Clairol.

The sculpted 6-foot-4, 275-pound physique of Superstar Billy Graham was the centerpiece of a package that also included the blond hair and goatee, the tights and earrings, the leather fringes and boots, as well as significant wrestling skills and a boastful style that he borrowed from Muhammad Ali. Graham found early success, winning the National Wrestling Alliance’s tag-team championship with Pat Patterson in 1971 by defeating Ray Stevens and Peter Maivia, whose grandson is the wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson.

Graham wrestled for a few organizations over his career but earned his greatest renown with the World Wide Wrestling Federation, now the WWE. In 1977, he defeated the W.W.W.F.’s popular champion, Bruno Sammartino, for the heavyweight title. His drawing power swelled as he defended his title, but he retired in 1987, at age 44, after his first hip replacement, an indication of the physical toll steroids had begun to take on him.

Superstar Billy Graham’s extravagant persona and style influenced generations of wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura. Triple H, the superstar wrestler whose birth name is Paul Levesque, said at Graham’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, “If you look at those that came after him, more people have patterned themselves after Superstar Billy Graham and become a success in this business than probably anybody.”

Graham’s longtime use of steroids had weakened his bones, requiring at least six hip replacements and made him sterile. He also received a liver transplant in 2002 after contracting hepatitis C. After his retirement, Graham became a critic of the steroid use that first made and then destroyed his spectacular physique. In 1991, he testified in the trial of George Zahorian III, an osteopath and surgeon, who would be convicted of selling illegal anabolic steroids to wrestlers.

Superstar Billy Graham’s legacy goes beyond wrestling. He was a born-again Christian, and in the 1960s, he began to speak at small churches and tent revivals, reciting the Sinner’s Prayer, speaking in tongues, and laying on hands. The patter of his sermons later became familiar to wrestling fans when he was interviewed. He is survived by his wife, Valerie (Belkas) Coleman; his daughter, Capella Flaherty; his son, Joe Miluso; and four grandchildren. His marriages to Shirley Potts and Madelyn Miluso ended in divorce.

In conclusion, Superstar Billy Graham’s legacy cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer whose outlandish persona and style influenced generations of wrestlers and made him a household name. While his career was marred by the use of steroids, he became a critic of their use and was a born-again Christian who used his platform to spread his message. He will be remembered as one of the most significant figures in the history of professional wrestling.

