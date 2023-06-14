Dead – Death – Obituary News : Buffalo Grove High School Student Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kalia Davis Death: Remembering a Radiant and Angelic Young Woman

Kalia Davis, a vibrant and kind-hearted 18-year-old student at Buffalo Grove High School in Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2023. Her untimely death has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends, who remember her as a shining light in their lives.

The Life of Kalia Davis

Born on December 12, 2004, Kalia was known for her nurturing and warm nature. She was an active member of the Black Campus Ministry at her school and touched the lives of many with her kindness and thoughtfulness. Her infectious smile and effortlessly cool demeanor left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

As a desk clerk at UIUC, Kalia left a positive impression on students and staff alike. Her family and friends remember her as a radiant and angelic young woman, whose mere presence had the remarkable ability to illuminate any room she entered.

Remembering Kalia Davis

Kalia’s sudden passing has left many struggling to come to terms with their immense sorrow. Her sister, Ashley Obafemi, announced her untimely death on June 8, expressing the deep void left in their hearts. Her cousin brother, DJ T-Mac, shared cherished memories of their time together and the immense fun they had riding a zip line in Vegas earlier this year.

Social media platforms have overflowed with tributes and condolences, a testament to the love and support extended to Kalia’s family. She is survived by her beloved sister Ashley, her cousin Dee J T-Mac, his wife Joanna, and everyone who cherished her as a relative or friend.

Supporting Kalia’s Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Ashley Obafemi to assist with funeral expenses. The “Celebrating the Life of Kalia” fundraiser has surpassed its initial goal, amassing over $18,000 USD in donations. The funeral arrangements have been set for Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with a visitation from 10 am to 11 am at Miracle Revival Center in Maywood, IL, followed by a service from 11 am to 12 pm. The cemetery ceremony will take place from 1 pm to 2 pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Hillside, IL, with a repast planned from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As we grieve the loss of Kalia, let us remember her for the beautiful soul she was, forever etched in our hearts and memories. Her spirit will continue to inspire and guide us in the future.

Buffalo Grove High School Student Activities Buffalo Grove High School Student Organizations Buffalo Grove High School Student Council Buffalo Grove High School Student Resources Buffalo Grove High School Student Achievements

News Source : Tv Show Stars

Source Link :Buffalo Grove High School Student/