Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bumblebee’s Death and Resurrection

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Bumblebee’s Death and Revival

The latest installment in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, has left fans shocked and emotional with the death and revival of fan-favorite character Bumblebee. The movie introduces new Autobot lead Mirage and pairs him with human hero Noah Diaz, allowing Bumblebee to become Optimus Prime’s right-hand man and a brave fighter against the Terrorcons. However, his fate takes an unexpected turn when he meets his end during a clash between the Autobots and Terrorcons. Read on to find out more about Bumblebee’s death and eventual revival in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Does Bumblebee Die in Rise of the Beasts?

The answer is yes. In a shocking and unexpected twist, Bumblebee meets his end at the hands of Scourge, who impales him through the chest and shocks him, rendering his robotic body inert. This happens during a battle for control of the Transwarp Key, which the Autobots are trying to retrieve, unaware that the Terrorcons are also pursuing it. Optimus Prime is in shock after witnessing his ally’s death, and viewers are likely to be stunned as well since Bumblebee has never died in the movie franchise before.

Bumblebee’s death occurs early on in the film, and he is absent from the narrative for the whole of the second act. The Autobots encounter the Maximals in Peru, and Bumblebee only appears as Optimus Prime tries to give him a dignified burial and admits that he lacks the power on Earth to revive Bumblebee.

How is Bumblebee Resurrected?

Despite the lasting effect of his death, Bumblebee makes a glorious comeback during the third act battle, as he leaps out of Stratosphere and joins the fight against Scourge, the Terrorcons, and the Predacons. However, the movie mostly skips over the details of his return to life, leaving some ambiguity about how Bumblebee’s revival occurs in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

After Bumblebee dies, the Autobots start debating if it is feasible to bring him back to life. Optimus Prime proposes that Bumblebee’s revival is possible with enough Energon and a powerful enough energy source, but this is only achievable on Cybertron. However, Earth is an Energon-rich planet, which allows the Autobots to bury Bumblebee on a massive piece of Energon. This still poses a challenge for Optimus Prime, as he does not have a means to use the Energon to revive Bumblebee.

It is not until the two halves of the Transwarp Key are merged and used to create a portal station that the Autobots’ fortune changes. As the Key powers up and opens a portal for Unicron, an energy blast activates all nearby Energon, which enables the substance to start to power up Bumblebee again. The Energon is potent enough to mend any damage caused by Scourge and rekindle a spark, allowing Bumblebee’s revival in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to happen.

What Bumblebee’s Death & Return Means for the Franchise

Although Bumblebee’s fate is changed in the end, Rise of the Beasts benefits from his demise. The movie has a large cast of Autobots and Maximals to explore, as well as new human leads. Bumblebee is too significant of a character to be completely overlooked or marginalized, but Rise of the Beasts needed to shift its focus elsewhere. That is why it made sense for the movie to slay him.

Without Bumblebee around, the franchise had the opportunity to enhance Mirage and Arcee’s roles, fully examine the Maximals, and more. If Bumblebee had been confined to a smaller role, it could have elicited a negative reaction from audiences. Since there was always a plan to bring Bumblebee back to life, his death becomes the best way to remove him from the story, deliver a shock, and increase the emotional stakes of the movie. It all made Bumblebee’s demise and revival in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts worthwhile.

Conclusion

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts delivers a stunning and emotional twist with the death and revival of Bumblebee. While his death may come as a shock to fans, it served the purpose of enhancing other characters and allowing the movie to explore new territory. Bumblebee’s revival is a satisfying payoff and makes for an exhilarating finale to the film. With the introduction of new Autobot and Maximal characters, the franchise is set to evolve and continue to excite audiences in the future.

