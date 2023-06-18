Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bun B Honors Late Big Pokey After Stage Collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Passes Away at 46: A Tribute to His Legacy

The Texas rap community is in mourning following the news that Houston rap legend Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by UGK rapper Bun B on Instagram, who described Big Pokey as one of the most naturally talented artists in the city and a low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a member of the Screwed Up Click (SUC), a collective of Houston rappers who rose to prominence in the 1990s. He was known for his deep, drawling voice and his ability to effortlessly ride the beat with his intricate rhymes. His music was a reflection of the streets of Houston, with themes of struggle, survival, and triumph over adversity.

Born and raised in Houston’s South Park neighborhood, Big Pokey began his rap career in the early 1990s, collaborating with fellow SUC members DJ Screw, Lil Keke, and Fat Pat. He gained national attention with his appearance on Lil Troy’s hit song “Wanna Be a Baller” in 1999, which reached number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Big Pokey released several solo albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 2001 and “Evacuation Notice” in 2004. He also collaborated with other Houston rappers such as Z-Ro, Trae tha Truth, and Chamillionaire.

Big Pokey’s impact on the Houston rap scene was immense. He was a mentor to many young rappers in the city, and his influence can be heard in the music of artists such as Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion. His legacy will live on through his music, which remains a testament to the resilience and creativity of Houston’s rap community.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death is not yet known. However, a video circulating online shows him passing out on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas, just hours before his death was confirmed.

Fans and fellow rappers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Big Pokey and express their condolences to his family and friends. Houston rapper Slim Thug described him as a legend and a pioneer, while Bun B recalled his kindness and generosity. Many fans have shared their favorite Big Pokey songs and memories, highlighting the impact he had on their lives.

Big Pokey’s passing is a tragic loss for the Houston rap community and the wider hip-hop world. His music will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come, and his legacy will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in Texas rap history. Rest in peace, Sensei.

