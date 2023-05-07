Dead – Death – Obituary News : Burt Brothers co-founder passes away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wendel Burt: Co-founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Wendel Burt, a family man and co-founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service, passed away at the age of 68. He was known for his generosity, service to his community, and his love for adventure and the outdoors.

Early Life and Career

Wendel was born in Spokane, Washington, but grew up in Salt Lake City. He graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1972 and went on to co-found Burt Brothers Tire & Service with his brother Ron in 1991 in Bountiful. The business grew beyond Wendel’s expectations and left an imprint not only at work but also at home and in his community.

A Life of Service

Wendel was a man of great faith and served as a bishop in Sandy. He was known for his love and care for people, organizations, and charitable causes. He lived a life of service and left a positive impact on everyone he met.

A Celebration of Life

Wendel’s services were held in both Sandy and St. George. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Wendel and Kerry Burt in St. George on Sunday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Make-A-Wish Utah or Conserve Southwest Utah in memory of Wendel.

Final Thoughts

Wendel Burt will be remembered as a man full of smiles and generosity, who could easily light up a room. His legacy lives on through his family, his business, and his community. He will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

