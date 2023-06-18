Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bus accident on Islamabad-Lahore motorway kills 10 and injures 25

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Lives in Pakistan

On Saturday, a tragic bus accident occurred on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar in Punjab, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and leaving 25 others injured. Rescue and police officials confirmed the devastating toll, with fears that the number could rise even further.

Cause of the Accident

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident was caused by a brake failure, as the bus was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore. The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) released a statement on the incident, stating that the injured were being transported to hospitals for treatment, while NHMP personnel were present at the scene of the accident, engaged in rescue activities.

Previous Accidents in Kallar Kahar

This is not the first time that Kallar Kahar has witnessed such a tragic incident. In February of this year, a bus carrying a wedding party veered off the road, resulting in the deaths of 14 individuals, including women and children. The bus had collided with two other cars and a truck on the opposite track, and police believe that a tire burst may have been the cause of the accident.

Preventing Future Accidents

While accidents cannot always be prevented, it is important to take steps to reduce the risks. The government and authorities should take measures to ensure that vehicles are properly maintained and that drivers are trained and licensed. Additionally, improved road infrastructure and safety measures can go a long way in preventing accidents.

Mourning the Loss

The loss of life in any accident is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. May they find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The bus accident near Kallar Kahar serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for authorities to take measures to prevent such tragedies. Let us come together to support those affected and work towards a safer future for all.

News Source : Islamabad Post

Source Link :At least 10 dead, 25 injured in bus accident on Islamabad-Lahore motorway: Rescue 1122/