Dead – Death – Obituary News : Businessman and Poppin Restaurant owner Sebastian Joseph dies

Pala Town Businessman and Poppin Restaurant Owner Sebastian Joseph Passes Away

Kottayam News Bureau, Pala Thursday, May 4, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Pala Town businessman Ponad Thattarath Sebastian Joseph, affectionately known as Pappachan, at the age of 74. Mr. Joseph was the owner of the popular Poppin Restaurant located in the Pala Municipal Complex.

A Legacy of Entrepreneurship

Mr. Joseph was a well-respected member of the Pala community and a successful entrepreneur. He started his business career in the early 1970s, opening a small store selling household items and groceries in the heart of Pala Town. Over the years, he expanded his business interests, venturing into the restaurant industry with the opening of Poppin Restaurant in 1985.

Under Mr. Joseph’s leadership, Poppin Restaurant became a beloved local institution, known for its delicious food, warm atmosphere, and excellent service. The restaurant quickly became a popular gathering place for families, friends, and business associates alike, and it remained a cornerstone of the Pala culinary scene for nearly four decades.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Mr. Joseph was more than just a successful businessman; he was also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to his wife, Mary, for over 50 years, and together they raised three children: Joseph, Sarah, and Thomas. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren, who adored him and will miss him deeply.

Mr. Joseph was known for his generosity, kindness, and humility. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and he was deeply committed to giving back to his community. Over the years, he supported numerous charitable organizations and causes, including local schools, hospitals, and religious institutions.

A Lasting Legacy

Mr. Joseph’s passing is a great loss to the Pala community, but his legacy will live on through his family, his business, and his many contributions to the town he loved. Poppin Restaurant will continue to operate under the management of his son, Joseph, who has worked alongside his father for many years and shares his passion for great food and service.

Mr. Joseph’s family and friends will gather to pay their respects and celebrate his life at his funeral services, which will begin at St. Thomas Church in Pala at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to Mr. Joseph, we are reminded of the words of the poet John Donne: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Mr. Joseph was indeed a part of the Pala community, and his presence will be sorely missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones and offer our prayers and support during this difficult time.

News Source : Diamond

Source Link :Pala Town businessman and poppin restaurant owner Sebastian Joseph passes away/