Dead – Death – Obituary News : Businessman dies in Kaladhungi accident as pickup collides with divider

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Businessman in Kashipur

In a tragic incident, a pick-up vehicle carrying traders who had returned after selling clothes from the Kainchi Dham market, met with an accident near Kaladhungi. The collision with the divider proved to be fatal for one businessman, while eight others were injured in the accident.

The Incident

The accident occurred on June 15, when the pick-up vehicle, carrying a group of traders from Kainchi Dham market, collided with the divider near Kaladhungi. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle overturned, causing serious injuries to the passengers inside.

Upon seeing the accident, the locals immediately informed the police and rushed to the spot to help the victims. The injured were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one of the businessmen succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Victims

The accident claimed the life of one businessman, identified as Mehmood, while eight others were injured, including Kanchan, Kaushal, Shagun, and four others who were yet to be identified. The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The Aftermath

The accident has caused a wave of shock and grief among the local community and the family members of the victims. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the traders’ community has expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. They have also demanded better road infrastructure and safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Kashipur has once again highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and safety measures in the country. The loss of a life is always a painful experience, and the incident has left many in shock and grief.

We must all come together to demand better road safety measures and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone. Let us all pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and express our condolences to the family of the deceased.

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Udham Singh Nagar News: Pickup collided with divider, businessman died – Death In Kaladhungi Accident/