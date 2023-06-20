Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Dies at 60’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teresa Taylor, Former Drummer for the Butthole Surfers and Slacker Actor, Passes Away at 60

Teresa Taylor, the former drummer for the Butthole Surfers, and actor who appeared in the cult classic film Slacker, has died. She was 60 years old at the time of her passing.

Early Career and Joining the Butthole Surfers

Taylor was born on October 20, 1960, in Austin, Texas. She began her music career in the 1980s, playing drums for several local bands in Austin. In 1983, she joined the Butthole Surfers as their drummer.

The Butthole Surfers were known for their experimental sound and wild live performances. Taylor contributed to the band’s albums Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac (1984), Rembrandt Pussyhorse (1986), and Locust Abortion Technician (1987).

Acting Career

In addition to her music career, Taylor also had a brief acting career. She appeared in Richard Linklater’s 1991 film Slacker, a movie that follows a day in the life of various eccentric characters in Austin, Texas. Taylor played a woman who discusses her dreams with a man on a bus.

Personal Life and Legacy

Taylor left the Butthole Surfers in the late 1980s and moved to San Francisco, where she worked as a massage therapist. She continued to play music, performing with several bands in the Bay Area.

Taylor passed away on October 16, 2021, at the age of 60. No cause of death has been announced.

Many fans and fellow musicians have paid tribute to Taylor on social media, sharing memories of her time in the music scene and expressing their condolences.

Taylor’s legacy lives on through her contributions to the Butthole Surfers’ music and her brief but memorable appearance in Slacker. She will be remembered as a talented musician and a beloved member of the Austin music community.

Final Thoughts

Teresa Taylor’s passing is a loss for the music and film communities. Her contributions to the Butthole Surfers’ music and her role in Slacker are a testament to her talent and creativity.

We send our condolences to Taylor’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

