Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Passes Away at 60’

Teresa Taylor, Drummer for the Butthole Surfers and Icon of Slacker Austin, Passes Away at 60

Teresa Taylor, who went by the stage name Teresa Nervosa, passed away on Sunday due to complications from lung disease. She was 60 years old. Taylor was known for her work as the drummer for the Texas punk band, the Butthole Surfers, as well as her role in Richard Linklater’s film, Slacker.

Austin Roots

Taylor met the Butthole Surfers while studying at the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a part of the Radio, Television and Film Department. She joined the band in 1983 after subleasing a rehearsal space to them. She toured and recorded extensively with the band before leaving in 1989.

Health Struggles

In 2008, Taylor shared with The Austin Chronicle’s Austin Powell that she left the band due to health issues, saying, “I was flipping out, drinking too much and all that. I had developed a really big fear of flying. I always thought the plane was going to crash. I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me. I started taking Prozac and trying to get better, trying to find someone who could help me.” She was later diagnosed with light-induced seizures and a brain aneurysm. Despite her health issues, Taylor did reunite with the Butthole Surfers for one last tour in 2008.

Iconic Role in Slacker

Taylor’s role in Richard Linklater’s film, Slacker, cemented her as an icon of slacker culture in Austin. In the film, she played a character attempting to sell what she claimed was Madonna’s pap smear. The scene has become one of the most memorable in the movie, and Taylor’s image wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap with the brim upturned was used in promotional posters. A mural featuring the same image on the side of I Luv Video on Airport Boulevard became a beloved landmark in the city before it was torn down.

Remembering Teresa Taylor

Taylor’s longtime partner, Cheryl Curtice, cared for her during her final years. King Coffey, her bandmate in the Butthole Surfers, shared a tribute to Taylor on his Facebook page, saying, “We’ll always love you, Teresa. You could make things better by simply walking into the room. Everyone was drawn to your charisma, talent, and wicked sense of humor. I learned so much from you (like how to play drums, and which Robert Altman films to watch). But mostly, you made what should have been tough times fun by simply being yourself.”

Taylor’s passing is a loss to the music and film communities in Austin and beyond. Her contributions to the Butthole Surfers and Slacker will continue to be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

News Source : Elizabeth McQueen

Source Link :Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor, who starred in ‘Slacker,’ dies at 60/