Dead – Death – Obituary News : Buying fruit for sick sister, man robbed and murdered for drug addiction

He was buying fruits for his sick sister, fuming while spending money, and holding onto a drug addiction instigated by a young man’s murder.

Tragic Incident of April 13

On April 13, a tragic incident took place that left the city in shock and mourning. The incident involved the death of a young man named Barun, who was only 27 years old. He was a resident of Sonia Vihar and a beloved member of his community.

A Caring Brother

Barun was known for his kind and caring nature, and his devotion to his family. He had a younger sister who was ill and needed regular medication. Barun would often go out of his way to ensure that his sister had everything she needed, including medicines and fruits. It was this devotion to his sister that led him to venture out on that fateful day.

A Tragic Turn of Events

On April 13, Barun received news that his sister’s condition had worsened, and she needed some fruits urgently. Without a second thought, he set out to buy the fruits from a nearby market. On his way back, he was stopped by the police, who were enforcing the lockdown rules that were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite explaining his situation, Barun was allegedly beaten up by the police and taken into custody.

According to eyewitnesses, Barun was severely beaten up by the police while in custody. He was later released and sent home, but by then, his condition had deteriorated significantly. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An Outpouring of Grief

The news of Barun’s tragic death spread quickly, and it wasn’t long before his family, friends, and community were plunged into grief. Many people spoke out against the police brutality that led to Barun’s death, and demanded justice for him.

Barun’s family has expressed their hope that the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable.

A Tragic Reminder

The death of Barun is a tragic reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion, especially during these challenging times. It is a reminder that we need to be kind to one another, and take care of those around us. Barun’s death is a loss not just for his family and community, but for all of us.