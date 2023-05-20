Dead – Death – Obituary News : Byron, MN High School Student Ethan More Dies – Memorial

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ethan More Suicide, Obituary, Death

Ethan More of Byron, Minnesota has died of an apparent suicide. Ethan was a student at Byron High School. Ethan was really born in Lafayette, Louisiana, but spent the first eight years of his life in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Early Life and Family

When Ethan was eight years old, his family moved to Covington. Ethan was born in Lafayette, Louisiana. Only Whitney Butler (Kraig) Lutz and Markham Moore, Ethan’s parents, will remember him. He is survived by his grandparents Margit Wingfield, Warren (Margaret), and Patricia Moore, as well as his siblings Elliot Moore, Evan Lutz, and Joshua Lutz, sister Tyler Moore (Ryan) Kostal, and siblings Elliot Moore and Evan Lutz. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his siblings.

Grandpa Patricia Moore and his grandfather Warren (Margaret) Butler both passed away peacefully. Ethan is survived by two beautiful nieces, a large number of devoted cousins, friends, and several more relatives including aunts, uncles, and other cousins. Before he was even born, his grandparents Mary Lou Moore and Douglas Moore had already passed away.

His Personality and Passions

In spite of his tough look, Ethan had a kind heart and a sensitive personality. He possessed the kind of love that filled his entire being, and his grin was so beautiful that it could light up the entire space. Everyone he came into contact with benefited from his thoughtfulness, friendliness, and loyalty. He was a fantastic friend. He enjoyed being outside, and if the weather permitted, he would go fishing. He was grateful for the chance to do so.

When Ethan first picked up a guitar when he was eleven years old, he knew right away that music was his true calling. Regardless of the crowd he performed for, he was able to hold their attention and put on a performance deserving of a seasoned artist.

The Loss

Ethan was held in the highest regard, not only by his beloved parents but by the numerous others who had the honor of knowing him. His parents never quit showing him love and concern. Unfortunately, Ethan’s life was cut short by suicide. His death has left his family, friends, and community in shock and mourning.

Suicide is a devastating loss that affects not only the person who dies but also those left behind. It is important for those struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support. There is no shame in asking for help and it is never too late to get the help you need.

Conclusion

Ethan More was a kind, talented, and loving person. His death is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. It is important to remember him for the person he was and the love he brought into the world. May he rest in peace.

