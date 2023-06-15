Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cabool resident shares experience of dog’s death at grooming salon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Missouri Man’s Service Dog Dies During Grooming

Ryan Wood’s mastiff Scooby was not just a pet, but his best friend and service dog that helped him in his daily routine as he operated his bike shop in Cabool. Scooby was a vital part of his life, and losing him has been devastating for Wood and his wife.

The Tragic Incident

The Woods decided to take Scooby to a groomer in Mountain Grove, where they left him for an hour. However, they received a call shortly after, informing them that something had happened to Scooby. The employee was hysterical and informed them that Scooby had passed. The Woods were in shock and disbelief and immediately called the police to investigate the matter.

Investigation Underway

Both the Mountain Grove Police and Animal Control are investigating the incident. The Woods have also sent Scooby’s body to vets to determine the cause of death. The vets informed them that Scooby had bruising all around his neck and had choked to death.

Lack of Regulation

The state of Missouri does not regulate pet grooming facilities that do not keep animals overnight. The Woods believe that there should be more transparency in the investigation and that people need to be made aware of what happened. They also suggest that installing cameras in the dog grooming section would be a simple solution to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Coping with Loss

Losing Scooby has been a traumatic experience for the Woods. Ryan Wood is trying to work through not blaming himself for choosing the groomer, and Nicole Wood is trying to help her husband and cope with the loss of their beloved pet. They hope that their story will help raise awareness and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

Losing a pet is never easy, and losing a service dog can be even more devastating. The Woods’ tragic loss highlights the need for better regulation in the pet grooming industry and the importance of transparency in investigations. Installing cameras in grooming facilities can help prevent such incidents from happening, and pet owners need to be vigilant in choosing a groomer who will provide the best care for their furry friends.

News Source : Parker Padgett

Source Link :Cabool man speaking out after dog dies at grooming salon/