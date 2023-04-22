Dead – Death – Obituary News : Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother Passes Away at Age 96 | Entertainment

Entertainment: 96-year-old Esther, mother of Caitlyn Jenner, passes away

Caitlyn Jenner’s Mother Esther Jenner Passes Away at the Age of 96

Caitlyn Jenner, the 73-year-old star, shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on social media. Esther Jenner passed away peacefully, at the age of 96, just a few weeks before her 97th birthday on May 15, 2021.

Caitlyn Jenner Announces the News on Instagram

Caitlyn shared several throwback photographs of her mother on Instagram, along with a message that read:

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

Esther’s Support for Caitlyn’s Transition

When Caitlyn Jenner transitioned in 2015, Esther came out in full support of her daughter. Pleased to see Caitlyn happy, Esther praised her daughter’s courage and said that she loved her more than anything in the world.

Esther Jenner on \’The Kardashians\’

However, Esther had a different opinion about the reality series about the Kardashian-Jenner family, called \’The Kardashians.\’

She once described the show as the “most senseless thing” she has ever seen. The show stars Caitlyn’s ex-partner Kris Jenner and their kids, including Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 27. Speaking to The US Sun last year, she said:

“I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched. But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly. They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert – feel like they’re mine, too.”

A Life Lived Fully

Esther Jenner lived a long and fulfilling life, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by Caitlyn Jenner and all those who knew and loved her.